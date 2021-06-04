Delhi: Three men, juvenile held for duping people seeking oxygen cylinder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police on Thursday arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile on the charge of duping families of Covid patients on the pretext of delivering oxygen cylinders to them.

Balender Chaudhary, Kameshwar Parsad and Gopal were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended following raids in Nalanda and Sheikhpura Sarai in Bihar, police said.

The accused are members of an organised syndicate, police said.

The incident came to notice after a resident of Greater Kailash-1 lodged a complaint that she was duped by a man who introduced himself as Pankaj.

He promised to deliver oxygen cylinders for her grandfather who is suffering from Covid.

The woman had placed an order for two oxygen cylinders through a number she got on social media and made an online payment of Rs 15,000 as an advance, police said.

After she transferred the amount, she did not receive cylinders and the accused also stopped receiving her calls.

“We constituted a joint team which conducted technical investigation and got details of the suspects whose mobile number and bank account were found active in Nalanda,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“A joint team was sent there and the four suspects were identified with the help of local sources and were subsequently taken into police custody,” he added.

Elaborating about the modus operandi of the syndicate, the officer said Balender called people who required oxygen cylinders and Gopal arranged fake SIM cards.

Police have also recovered 15 mobile phones, SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards, passbook, fake PAN cards, other IDs and Rs 15,675 cash.