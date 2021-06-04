‘Doing charity for ulterior reasons is not charity’: HC lashes out at Gautam Gambhir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir did a lot of charity but caused a lot of shortage of drug and inconvenience to the society, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday.

The court made the remark after the Delhi government’s drug controller said Gambhir’s foundation was guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients.

The high court criticized the manner in which a huge quantity of the drug was procured. Genuine patients who needed the medicine at that particular time could not get it as the bulk stock was taken away by Gambhir, it added.

“This was certainly not the way. In this pandemic, it should not be done just because people have means to do it. It should not be that I will do it for one class or for my constituency people and it should not be for popularity. Firstly, you do charity for charity. Doing charity for some other reason is no charity. We want to curb this practice and for this, we want you (drug controller) to take action,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The drug controller told the court that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

It submitted that AAP MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty for similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and action will also be taken against him.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.