Keeping post-Covid care in mind, VLCC launches intensive restorative wellness programmes

VCare and VShield to deal with Covid impacts such as fatigue, disturbed sleep, loss of appetite, low-grade exertional fever, among other issues.

Published: 04th June 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Recognising the importance of post-Covid care, VLCC has launched intensive restorative wellness programmes called VCare and VShield.

These deal with Covid impacts such as fatigue, disturbed sleep, loss of appetite, low-grade exertional fever, among other issues. Vandana Luthra, Founder & Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group tells us more. 

Vandana Luthra

What is VLCCCare about?

It is specifically targeted at addressing the lingering after-effects of the Covid-19 infection.

It helps patients to receive proper follow-up care in the weeks and months after being declared infection free, and aids a healthier recovery of the body and mind

The VLCCCare post-Covid-19 recovery program has been developed by VLCC’s R&D team of medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists and psychologists, in consultation with specialists and subject matter experts at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The programme is designed to deliver measurable benefits across physical, biochemical, respiratory, fitness and pain-relief parameters, as well as mental well-being. 

Each programme is monitored by medical doctors and is customised based on the patient’s medical history as well as current physical and psychological condition.
 
What are the issues faced by people post-Covid?

Studies have shown that up to 80 per cent of patients can continue to have bothersome symptoms months after being declared virus free.

The National Institutes of Health, USA, has recognised this condition as ‘Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). 

Post-Covid symptoms include excessive fatigue, disturbed sleep, loss of appetite, low-grade exertional fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, residual bronchitis, painful joints, muscle soreness, difficulty in thinking and concentrating (brain fog) as well as depression and anxiety.

Prolonged neglect of these symptoms can cause medical complications.

What is the price range?
These are customised packages, from 1 to 4 weeks duration, depending on the severity of the health condition. The price ranges from Rs 4,999 to Rs 14,999.
  
What does VLCCShield include?

The VLCCShield Immunity Building program is a customised solution and follows a three-step protocol. 
The first step promotes body detoxification using Epsom salt and multivitamin therapeutic oils. 

The second step catalyses cleansing of the liver, a key metabolic organ, through liver compress therapy.  
The third and the final step is Craniosacral Reflexology (CSR) which helps boost the immune system, as well as reducing stress and tension throughout the body, improving blood and lymph circulation and releasing toxins from the body tissues.

