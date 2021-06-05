STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
414 new Covid cases, 60 deaths in Delhi, positivity rate down to 0.53 percent

This was the first time that the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.

Covid 1919 , Coronavirus

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded 414 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months, and 60 fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.53 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,557.

On Friday, the city had recorded 523 cases, 50 deaths and a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 487 cases of COVID-19 and 45 fatalities.

This was the first time that the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.

The positivity rate on Thursday was 0.61 per cent.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

Comments

