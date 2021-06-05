STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID Unlockdown: Delhi markets may open soon, metro likely to resume from Monday

According to official sources, permission can be given to open the markets in Delhi from Monday with strict rules and the metro services likely to be resumed with half the capacity.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

A worker pulls handcart during the lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi

A worker pulls handcart during the lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday is expected to announce measures for unlocking the city, which has been under COVID-19 induced lockdown and that may include the opening of the markets and resuming the metro services in the national capital from June 7 with conditions, said sources.

According to official sources, permission can be given to open the markets in Delhi from Monday with strict rules and the metro services likely to be resumed with half the capacity.

The Delhi government is likely to give permission to open malls, markets, shopping complexes and stand-alone shops in the city at different times with conditions. Government and private offices can start operation with 50 percent staff, said sources.

Traders and businesses in Delhi have been constantly demanding to open the markets, as the city is a standstill for more than one and half months. With a dip seen in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with factories and the construction sector to resume operations.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened. The situation has, however, improved significantly.

Now the infection rate of COVID in Delhi has come down to less than one percent. In the last 24 hours, 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths have been recorded in the national capital.

However, the daily number was a bit higher than the day before when Delhi reported 487 COVID cases. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,060. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 24,497.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi lockdown Unlock Delhi lockdown relaxation
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp