STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt ready to make advance payment for Covid vaccines: AAP leader Atishi to Centre

It has been almost two weeks since the AAP government in Delhi stopped administering Covid vaccines to the 18-44 age group people due to unavailability of doses.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is ready to make "advance payment" for Covid vaccines, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday as she once again urged the Centre to provide doses for the 18-44 age group.

It has been almost two weeks since the AAP government in Delhi stopped administering Covid vaccines to the 18-44 age group people due to unavailability of doses.

The Centre has said it will provide fresh supply of vaccines for the said age group on June 10.

"Today, both Covishield and Covaxin are available in private hospitals (for age group 18-44) but not in government-run hospitals and centres.

The vaccine companies tell us that it is the Central government which decides who gets how much vaccine and when," said Atishi during the vaccine bulletin.

"So, we request the central government to provide us with vaccines for the 18 plus (group) like they have been providing for the 45 plus.

Delhi is even ready to make advance payment for the vaccines," she added.

According to official data released by the Delhi government, the national capital administered 40,605 vaccine doses on Friday, out of which the first and second doses were given to 35,547 and 5,058 people, respectively.

The present stock of Covid vaccines in Delhi for the 45 plus category is over 6 lakh.

This is after the state government received 25,000 Covaxin doses on Friday evening, she said.

"Covaxin was not available in any of the government vaccination centres today. The fresh doses will be distributed to the centres today and will be available for people above 45 years from tomorrow onwards.

We are administering Covaxin to only those who are due for the second dose," said Atishi.

While the stock of Covishield (5,76,000 doses) is good enough to last for 28 days, the stock of Covaxin (approximately 32,000 doses) would last for two days only, she noted.

So far, 55,92,936 people, including 12 lakh who have received both the doses, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi Covid vaccination
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp