Kin of Delhi police officer who killed himself allege he was being harassed

Published: 05th June 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:02 PM

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Family members of a 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, who allegedly killed himself at a police station here, on Saturday claimed he was being harassed by his seniors and demanded action against them.

The deceased, Rahul Singh, was from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family here.

He was posted at the Pandav Nagar police station.

According to his father-in-law Biri Singh Chaudhary, Singh got married on December 9, 2020 in Agra.

"Singh always used to complain about the work load and a lot of pressure from his senior. He was not even getting any leave. My daughter told me that he was very upset since the past two to three days," Chaudhary said.

"His family members spoke to the DCP and other senior police officers on Saturday.

They have also submitted a written complaint in connection with the incident and demand an inquiry," he added.

On Friday, Singh allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on the terrace of the Pandav Nagar police station.

No suicide note was found.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap confirmed that a complaint was received from Singh's family.

"We will be inquiring into it thoroughly and from all angles," she added.

