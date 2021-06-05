STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man saved by Delhi police after Facebook alerts on self-harm video

On Thursday night, one Shohan Lal (name changed), a resident of Dwarka in West Delhi, inflicted multiple deep cuts on his hand following an altercation with neighbours.

Published: 05th June 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone

The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man who shared a live video of harming himself on Facebook was saved by the swift intervention of Delhi Police after it was alerted by a call from an office of the social media giant thousands of kilometers away in the US, officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday night, one Shohan Lal (name changed), a resident of Dwarka in West Delhi, inflicted multiple deep cuts on his hand following an altercation with neighbours.

Lal works in a sweet shop and has two young children.

He has been emotionally vulnerable since the death of his wife in 2016, they said.

The altercation with neighbors triggered him to take the extreme step. While doing so, he live-streamed it on Facebook, a senior police officer said. While all this was happening, at around 12.50 AM, DCP CyPAD Anyesh Roy received a call alert from Facebook's US office about a suspicious self-harm live video being posted by a male Facebook user located in Delhi.

The alert was generated as part of the coordination framework established between Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD), the Nodal Cyber Unit of Delhi Police and international social media platforms, the police said.

Police checked and analysed the account details shared by Facebook. The mobile phone number linked to the account was found to be switched off.

Later, police obtained the address linked to the mobile number and it belonged to Dwarka, the officer said.

A nearby emergency response vehicle (ERV) and its in-charge probationer sub-inspector Amit Kumar rushed to the given address to trace the man who was on the verge of killing himself, police said.

When Kumar reached the location, he found the man on the stairs in a very bad condition as he had suffered heavy blood loss.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Facebook live self harm Delhi police
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp