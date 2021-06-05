STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Vaccine effective in preventing Covid deaths’: AIIMS study

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms.

Published: 05th June 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The vaccines against Covid-19 are effective in preventing deaths in those patients who tested Covid-19 positive after vaccination, according to a recent study.

The study,  conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, on breakthrough infection in individuals who got the infection after getting the vaccine, revealed that there was no fatality. 

The study published in collaboration with other bodies such as CSIR-IGIB, Academy for Scientific and Innovative Research, Human Resource Development Centre Campus, along with AIIMS was conducted on 63 breakthrough infections.

Of these, 36 patients had received both doses, while 27 had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Ten patients were given Covishield and 53 received Covaxin.

The study was done during April-May when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

The patients had a mean age of 37 (21-92), among which 41 were male and 22 were female.

None of the patients had any comorbidities that could act as a predisposing factor for breakthrough infections.

According to the study, in the present group of vaccine breakthrough infections investigated using genome sequencing, closely overlapping and mirroring the Covid-19 cases in the state of Delhi, the variants of concern are B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 comprising the majority cases. 

“Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients,” it added.

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms.

“While antibody levels for a subset of patients were available, they became infected nevertheless and presented to the emergency just like other patients, putting in doubt the protection offered and or clinical relevance of total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as a surrogate of Covid-19 immunity,” the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 All India Institute of Medical Science vaccine
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp