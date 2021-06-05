Waqf Board chief requests PM to protect mosques located in vicinity of Central Vista

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) chairman Amanatullah Khan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against possible demolition of ancient mosques located in the vicinity of the Central Vista, which is undergoing a major redevelopment.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Khan also sought assurance from the Central government that no change would be made in mosques, which are the waqf properties, in view of the project.

“The undersigned is seeking an assurance from the Government of India that no waqf property shall be demolished nor its nature would be changed due to ongoing Central Vista Project. The undersigned earnestly expects that the Government of India would graciously extend the aforesaid assurance to the DWB within 10 days of the receipt of the present representation so that any litigation could be avoided,” reads the letter, which Khan shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Khan has particularly mentioned six mosques—Zabta Ganj (along the water channel near Man Singh Road-Rajpath intersection), Sunheri Bagh (on roundabout near Udyog Bhawan), Jama Masjid on Red Cross Road, Rakabganj (near Gurudwara) and two others in vice president house compound and Krishi Bhawan complex.

Referring to demolition of two mosques in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Khan said that the Muslim community is apprehensive and he was receiving ‘frantic queries’.

“It is apposite to state here that the mosques, by their very nature, are Waqfs... the mosques situated in Lutyens’ zone of Delhi are without any single exception, are old and ancient.

Some existing mosques were present and were in regular use even before 1911.

In any case, those mosques and other Waqf properties were in existence on 15 day of August, 1947 and, hence, are old and ancient and are duly entered in the Delhi Administrations Official Gazette,” says the letter.

Khan said he would contact the PMO and housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the issue.

Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque terminated

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday terminated the services of the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque for giving statements or interviews to media regarding possible demolition of the property due to Central Vista project.

His termination order says Imam Asad Khan Falahi was issuing statements despite verbal warnings, which were tarnishing and impacting efforts of the DWB.