STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Waqf Board chief requests PM to protect mosques located in vicinity of Central Vista

In a letter sent on Thursday, Khan also sought assurance from the Central government that no change would be made in mosques, which are the waqf properties, in view of the project.   

Published: 05th June 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) chairman Amanatullah Khan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against possible demolition of ancient mosques located in the vicinity of the Central Vista, which is undergoing a major redevelopment.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Khan also sought assurance from the Central government that no change would be made in mosques, which are the waqf properties, in view of the project.   

“The undersigned is seeking an assurance from the Government of India that no waqf property shall be demolished nor its nature would be changed due to ongoing Central Vista Project. The undersigned earnestly expects that the Government of India would graciously extend the aforesaid assurance to the DWB within 10 days of the receipt of the present representation so that any litigation could be avoided,” reads the letter, which Khan shared on Twitter on Thursday. 

Khan has particularly mentioned six mosques—Zabta Ganj (along the water channel near Man Singh Road-Rajpath intersection), Sunheri Bagh (on roundabout near Udyog Bhawan), Jama Masjid on Red Cross Road, Rakabganj (near Gurudwara) and two others in vice president house compound and Krishi Bhawan complex. 

Referring to demolition of two mosques in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Khan said that the Muslim community is apprehensive and he was receiving ‘frantic queries’.

“It is apposite to state here that the mosques, by their very nature, are Waqfs... the mosques situated in Lutyens’ zone of Delhi are without any single exception, are old and ancient.

Some existing mosques were present and were in regular use even before 1911.

In any case, those mosques and other Waqf properties were in existence on 15 day of August, 1947 and, hence, are old and ancient and are duly entered in the Delhi Administrations Official Gazette,” says the letter.

Khan said he would contact the PMO and housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the issue. 

Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque terminated

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday terminated the services of the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque for giving statements or interviews to media regarding possible demolition of the property due to Central Vista project.

His termination order says Imam Asad Khan Falahi was issuing statements despite verbal warnings, which were tarnishing and impacting efforts of the DWB. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan Central Vista Jama Masjid
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp