Winds, rain bring change in Delhi weather, gives residents much-needed relief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday as dusty winds accompanied by light rains hit the national capital. The rains brought a much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

The IMD had earlier predicted the thunderstorm and rain.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind 30-50 kmph would occur over many places of entire -Delhi (IGI Airport, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodi-road), Bahadurgarh, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Assaund, Loharu,” the department said in a tweet in the afternoon.

A Delhi bound Air India flight had to be diverted to Jaipur due to the inclement weather. Several trees were uprooted in the central parts and Lutyen Zone areas due to strong gusty winds.

It is likely to be the first time since 2014 that the national capital may not witness a heatwave in summers.

No heatwave has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, till now.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

Till 5.30 pm, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered official for the national capital, had recorded 3.2 mm of rainfall.Strong winds up to a speed of 60 km/hr swept through the national capital.