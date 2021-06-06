STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Keep Covaxin only for 2nd jabs in respect of 18-44 category: Delhi government to private centres

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked senior officials of health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure compliance to the order 'in letter and spirit'.

Published: 06th June 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in respect of the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked senior officials of health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure compliance to the order "in letter and spirit".

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," the order reads.

In case anyone is found violating the directions, the person will be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act and other applicable laws, according to the order.

The Delhi Health Department had issued an order on Thursday directing all government Covid vaccination centres to administer Covaxin "only to those eligible for receiving the second dose in respect of the age group of 18-44 years during the month of June or till further orders".

The city government has temporarily shut inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group due to non-availability of vaccine. However, some private hospitals have been providing jabs to this category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVAXIN Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp