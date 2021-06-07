STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID survivor diary: I decided to take care of myself and my ‘boys’

By the grace of god, we were with our family and that was a great support emotionally as well as mentally.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Veta Ratra, her husband and son all tested positive; (right) her Covid diet. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

On April 21, I started having a slight fever and body ache. I attributed my body ache to my lack of sleep the day before, but my husband is very particular, and checked my temperature which was 98.8 degrees.

I isolated myself, and soon after my temperature increased and I started to develop nose blockage and cough.

Two days later, we called up a lab attendant at home to take my Covid test, which ended up being positive.

By the grace of god, we were with our family and that was a great support emotionally as well as mentally.

My doctor was very careful in her prescription, and recommended I get a lot of tests done, right from blood tests to early chest X-ray to CT scan.

I took Fabiflu, Dolo, Azithral, Vitamin C, Zinc, and was also using a nebuliser or inhaler as I had a bad cough.

After a few days, my three-year-old got infected, followed by my husband, who got infected exactly a week after me.

We are eight family members with four caretakers, and six out of 12 of us got infected within a week’s gap.

Thankfully, our parents were fine. My mother-in-law took charge of our meals. My fatherin- law constantly checked on us, arranged medicines and made sure we didn’t fall short of anything.

I was lucky that I didn’t lose my sense of taste and smell. I relied on a high-protein homecooked food and avoided spicy foods.

I had foods like poha, idli, dal, sabzi, roti and salad, fruits, and coconut water.

I also drank two-three litres of warm water every day. Having flavoured green teas and kadha during the day became a routine.

It was a challenging time, but when I saw my husband and son in isolation, I decided to take care of myself and my ‘boys’.

I made a routine for myself, which included timely yoga, breathing exercises, meals, and medicines, etc.

During that time, I realised that as an adult we can manage on our own, but explaining to a child that we cannot step out of the house because we have been infected is difficult.

It took me 20 days to come out of isolation and test negative. My appetite has gone down post recovery. I feel in these tough times you need family’s support, and my inlaws were a great support system.

Veta Ratra is a Delhi-based PR Professional — As told to Nikita Sharma

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Fighting COVID
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp