Delhi records 231 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2; positivity rate dips to 0.36 per cent

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,627.

Published: 07th June 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro rail corporation resumed it's services with 50% capacity after unlocking process begins in the National capital on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city registered 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent.

The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday said the coronavirus situation in Delhi was under control.

"Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving," he had said.

The national capital started the unlocking process from Monday after remaining under lockdown since April 19 in view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up.

On April 20, the city had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend of late.

The positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days.

The national capital had recorded 623 cases and 62 deaths last Tuesday, 576 cases and 103 fatalities on Wednesday, and 487 cases and 45 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 63,610 tests, including 50,139 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Monday.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 14,29,475, while over 13.

9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city now has 5,208 active cases, down from 5,889 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 1,932 from 2,327 on Sunday, it added.

