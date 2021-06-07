STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saheli Samanvay Kendras show the path of empowerment during Covid

A total of 500 such centres were announced by the Delhi government in the budget in March, just ahead of the second wave of the pandemic.

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s Saheli Samanvay Kendras (SSKs) have emerged as emergency 
response centres during the pandemic.

From distribution of additional relief, rations and health supplies to awareness creation on vaccine, these centres located in densely populated, under-developed areas of the city cater mainly to resettled and migrant populations.

Housed in the Anganwadi Hubs under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) across the national capital, the SSKs have become focal points for convergence of services and resources to vulnerable women and children during the pandemic. 

The establishment of these centres was a response to the impact of the pandemic on women’s socio-economic conditions.

According to Dr Rashmi Singh, director, Department of Women and Child Development, the SSKs have resulted in getting focus on the inter-connectedness of public services and agencies.

Partnerships with organisations such as Pratham and Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR), corporates and a range of stakeholders such as the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, DCW, DCPCR, Delhi Police, UN Women and others have made these centres models of response in addressing both immediate relief and other issues of women.

