STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fair price shop owners flay Kejriwal for ‘super spreader’ tag, knocks HC door against doorstep delivery of ration

The FPS shop owners said the government should address the issues in the public distribution system rather than campaigning against it.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the tussle between the Centre and AAP government over doorstep delivery of ration, the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, which has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the scheme, raised objection to the comment made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Fair Price Shops (FPS) are “super spreaders”. 

“The chief minister knows that delivering ration to lakhs of people and delivering pizza are two different things. The new scheme talks about turning the entire Targeted Public Distribution System on its head. Since the CM termed FPS shops ‘super spreaders’, I want to ask him what is happening at Delhi government schools which are distributing ration to people?” Saurabh Gupta, general secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, said.

During a virtual press briefing, Kejriwal, while speaking about the Centre’s rejection of the door delivery of ration scheme, had said, “The scheme will also help prevent the spread of the coronavirus” and added that these shops (FPS) are “super spreaders”.

“The same precautions that we take at ration shops are being followed at these schools which are distributing food grains. Then, why is the CM branding us ‘super spreaders’? It is just because the Delhi government wants to push the policy without following rules. They want to destroy our livelihoods, but our legal fight will continue” added Gupta.

The FPS shop owners said the government should address the issues in the public distribution system rather than campaigning against it.

‘Fix the fewissues, not destroy PDS’

Kejriwal had said the new scheme would help prevent the spread of Covid and added that FPS are “super spreaders”.

The FPS owners feel the government should address the issues in the public distribution system (PDS) rather than campaigning against and destroying it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court AAP Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh Fair Price Shops
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp