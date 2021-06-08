No Delhi High Court stay on collection of annual fee by private unaided schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay a single-judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

The court said if the AAP government was so populist, it could help schools with some funds.

A vacation bench issued notice and sought response of the Action Committee - Unaided Recognised Private Schools, which represents over 450 schools, on the appeals of AAP government, students and an NGO challenging the single judge’s May 31 order.

“We are rejecting the stay application”, the court said, adding that a detailed order containing reasons will be made available later on. It listed the appeals before the roster bench on July 12.

With PTI inputs