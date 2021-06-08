‘She called a spade, a spade’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Alka Luthra (Raghuvanshi, after marriage) was an Aries, and true to her sun sign she was fiery and feisty, full of life and fun to be with. She dedicated her whole life to art. We grew up together, and had similar interests. No wonder, we became good friends early on — the friendship lasted over 40 years, till she passed away on May 26 at the age of 60. But, she is not actually gone. She is still with me. In fact, a few days ago, she visited me in a dream and told me not to worry about her. “I am fine, don’t be sad. Tell my sister Manisha to not be sad and depressed, no drama please,” she said. Talking about her in the past tense is the most painful thing for me.

She loved Chilgoze. For her birthday (April 4) this year, I had plans to visit Delhi to give those to her, but due to Covid going out of control in the Capital, I could not travel.Like me, Alka loved and lived arts, but unlike me she moved with time. We belong to the ‘typewriter generation’, but she adapted quickly to the internet generation. She was very active on social media, had a vast outreach, and a huge circle of friends, both off and online, unlike me.

Her articles on art had substance and meaning. She did not mince words, called a spade, a spade. She gave a platform to artists of all shades and respected each one, from a Sanjay Bhattacharya to a Sharon Lowen. Once I saw her touching Sharon’s feet publicly. I was a bit surprised and told her so. She said: ‘She is my niece Harika’s dance teacher, if we want young India to follow old traditions we must show the way’.

Alka showed the way as to how commerce could not just meet, but marry art. A multi-disciplinarian, she had classical, folk and modern art on one palette, a shade like the bold and beautiful saris she designed in the last two decades. A decade ago, she created the biggest fashion trend — Ehsaas — a combo of her sari designs with iconic dancers like Birju Maharaj and Sonal Mansingh modelling! And paintings on saris by five reputed names like Niren-da and Naresh Kapuria, juxtaposed on furniture by Manisha Gawade, who also happened to be her younger sister and the one who looked after her till the last with her daughter Harika and help Rajinder.

Alka was India’s first truly trained art curator (trained at London’s Goldsmith College). A true visionary, she envisioned the coming of the age of art melas and festivals; art as merchandise and a lifestyle peg back in the 1990s. She was on many committees in India, including the ICCR, LKA and Bharat Bhawan. She helped the IGNCA mount a professional catalogue on Bengal Painters — it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. She also authored many books, each of which is academically and artistically worthy.

Born to a Rajput journalist father hailing from partitioned Punjab and a mother who was a seventh generation Delhite, Alka was hospitable and generous. Too generous some say, for not only she created new Frankenstein monsters in dance or painting arena, she also couldn’t say no to those using her name. Having written many obits herself, she dreaded who will write hers for, she didn’t want falsification or any fashionable jargon used. Alka died young, but her radiant smile and heart of gold, completely immersed in art, will live on forever.

Bengaluru-based art historian, critic and author of more than 40 books, Ashish Mohan Khokar spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha