Delhi court denies special food, supplements to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in prison

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in a case of alleged murder, seeking special food and supplements in the prison, saying that they are not the "essential need or necessity".

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba said, "The alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity."

The judge further said it is apparent that basic needs and necessities of the accused are being taken care of in the jail as per the provisions of Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018.

"It is well settled law that all the persons, whether natural or juristic are equal in the eyes of law irrespective of their caste, religion, sex, class, etc. Right to equality is a basic feature of Indian Constitution," the court stated in the order.

Kumar had moved the Rohini court seeking special food, supplements and exercise bands in the prison, asserting that these are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance.

He said the denial of these basic requirements will have a huge implication on his career, which depends upon his physical strength and physique.

The jail authorities, in their reply to the court, had earlier stated that Kumar's medical condition does not require food supplements or an extra protein diet.

Sushil's counsel advocate Pradeep Rana told the court that his client was entitled to supplement diet as he is an "unconvicted criminal prisoner" and has sought it at personal expense.

The wrestler is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in connection with the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium over a property dispute.

Police has called Sushil the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

