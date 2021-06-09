STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi unlock phase two: Marshals at liquor stores to maintain Covid norms

There are around 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

Long queue outside a wine shop after unlocking of COVID-19 lockdown begins, at Gole market in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at the shops.

It also directed the vendors to “coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security and order”.

“All the four Government Corporations... shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that Covid Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees,” the Excise Department said in an order.

At present, 40 per cent of around 850 liquor vends in the national capital are run by private players.

There are currently four-state run agencies the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale— to sell liquor in the city.

Under the second phase of unlock, the government has allowed liquor shops to reopen on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

