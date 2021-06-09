Learnings from the Everest, now up for a cause

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The Rug Republic (TRR ) has joined hands with Child Rights and You (CRY) to ensure the safety of children in these trying times. Owned by business leader and mountaineer Aditya Gupta, the brand will gift Gupta’s recently released coffee table book 7 Lessons from Everest to those donating ₹4,000 and above to CRY.

“In these times, there is a heightened need for resources for this vulnerable group – children. I chose the book as a medium because it has unlimited shelf life. I asked myself, ‘What good would it do to the world if I climbed Everest? How is it of use to anyone else?’ Sharing insights from an experience will spread the benefits. Being able to raise funds for children welfare while sharing the learnings felt like a good opportunity,” adds Gupta.

The book narrates the experiences of the II T alumnus as an explorer, adventurer, and photographer and dwells upon the virtues of preparation, passion, perseverance, mental toughness, and resilience.

“This book goes beyond ‘mountain climbing’. It brings out the fact that with preparation and passion anyone can achieve anything. These lessons apply to everyday life – be it the Covid situation or any other challenge. It is about the breakdown of what goes into setting and achieving goals with passion, preparation, focus, perseverance, time planning, and going one step at a time,” adds Gupta, who has been into adventure and mountains since college. “But once I went into it, I realised that what life may take 50 years to teach, the Everest can teach us in seven weeks,” reveals Gupta.

The book aims to raise `1 crore for CRY. Gupta says, “To date, we have generated about Rs 50 lakh. I am confident that if we get the word around it will reach or exceed the target. We can let CRY decide on the optimised use and trust them to know best. They keep various factors in consideration while extending help, but ‘regionalism’ is not one of those.”

get one copy of the book for a donation of ₹4000, three copies for ₹10,000, 10 books for ₹30,000, and 20 for ₹50,000. “Donors can directly transfer the money to CRY using the links available on 7lessonsfromeverest. com. 80G tax deductions are available to donors and the books will be shipped by us for free,” informs Gupta.

Corporate donors who order in bulk will get the books at a lesser amount instead of a prorata basis. “The bulk order will help firms make a significant contribution to CRY as their CSR activity, and they will also get plenty of books to give their associates and clients as an uplifting present in these times.”

Apart from this, they have contributed a few oxygen concentrators for use in isolation centres. “But the main focus has been to support CRY,” concludes the writer.