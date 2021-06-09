STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No building permit needed to set up oxygen plants at Delhi hospitals as DDA approves changes in laws

Published: 09th June 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A worker moves empty oxygen cylinders for refilling at a gas supplier facility in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In v In view of the acute scarcity of oxygen that the national capital has experienced in April, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved modifications in the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) to facilitate installation of medical oxygen plants in the hospitals.

The modifications granted exemption from notice and building permits for the installation of liquid medical oxygen plants on the ground level of the hospitals, subject to certain conditions. 

The amendments will allow oxygen related set-ups like pressure swing adsorption (PSA) or liquid medical oxygen free from floor area ratio (FAR) and ground coverage norms in open and setback areas of existing hospitals. 

Further, no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for the erection or installation of such facilities or similar infrastructure.

However, fire safety clearance and other mandatory clearances from Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), wherever applicable, will be required.

“This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in Delhi. It will reduce the reliance on outside states for oxygen. The oxygen plants, having an area less than 250 square metres, are not covered under the rules of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and therefore issuance of a fire safety certificate is not required. However, it should comply with certain criteria. The plant should be approachable to fire engines through a six meters wide motorable road and should not encroach or obstruct internal roads for fire tender movement,” said an official of the authority.

The decision was taken in an authority meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The authority also approved several key proposals in the meeting.

The proposed amendment will now be sent to the ministry of home and urban affairs (MoHUA) for final approval.

The proposal, which was accorded nod, is the disposal of group housing plots for the construction of small houses up to 60 square metres (sqm) through e-auction on a freehold basis.

“This will cater to the demand of 40-60 sqm affordable housing due to the growing trend of reduction of family member sizes--single-parent family or only elderly couple dwellings. The small format houses are in line with National Housing Policy,” said a press statement issued by the DDA.

Reserve price of built-up units reduced

  • After the review of the method of pricing of built-up units or shops, DDA approved significant changes in the policy. Considering the general economic scenario, the multiplication factor for the land has also been reduced. Under the new policy, the reserve price of these built-up units is reduced by about 30 percent to 55 percent. 

  • Land use has been changed for a piece of land at Idgah Road that will help North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Metro to build a multilevel car parking and Nabi Karim Metro Station there.

  • The authority has also approved development control norms for unauthorised colonies. The norms are formulated to pave the way for planned development of the existing unauthorized colonies.

