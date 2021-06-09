No building permit needed to set up oxygen plants at Delhi hospitals as DDA approves changes in laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In v In view of the acute scarcity of oxygen that the national capital has experienced in April, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved modifications in the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) to facilitate installation of medical oxygen plants in the hospitals.

The modifications granted exemption from notice and building permits for the installation of liquid medical oxygen plants on the ground level of the hospitals, subject to certain conditions.

The amendments will allow oxygen related set-ups like pressure swing adsorption (PSA) or liquid medical oxygen free from floor area ratio (FAR) and ground coverage norms in open and setback areas of existing hospitals.

Further, no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for the erection or installation of such facilities or similar infrastructure.

However, fire safety clearance and other mandatory clearances from Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), wherever applicable, will be required.

“This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in Delhi. It will reduce the reliance on outside states for oxygen. The oxygen plants, having an area less than 250 square metres, are not covered under the rules of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and therefore issuance of a fire safety certificate is not required. However, it should comply with certain criteria. The plant should be approachable to fire engines through a six meters wide motorable road and should not encroach or obstruct internal roads for fire tender movement,” said an official of the authority.

The decision was taken in an authority meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The authority also approved several key proposals in the meeting.

The proposed amendment will now be sent to the ministry of home and urban affairs (MoHUA) for final approval.

The proposal, which was accorded nod, is the disposal of group housing plots for the construction of small houses up to 60 square metres (sqm) through e-auction on a freehold basis.

“This will cater to the demand of 40-60 sqm affordable housing due to the growing trend of reduction of family member sizes--single-parent family or only elderly couple dwellings. The small format houses are in line with National Housing Policy,” said a press statement issued by the DDA.

