Bespoke boat tail

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

For the House of Rolls-Royce, the recently commissioned Boat Tail also points towards their commitment to taking their bespoke programme to a whole new level as this Coachbuild offering becomes a permanent fixture within the company’s future portfolio.

Historically, coach building has been an integral part of the Rolls-Royce story. From building custom machines for the maharajas of India to unique offerings like the Boat Tail, this journey for the brand has been about bespoke cars that are the very DNA of the company, making each offering exquisite.

As for the Boat Tail, it is a culmination of a four-year collaboration with three special clients of Rolls-Royce. Three such cars have been built and while they all share the common boat tail body style; each individual piece has been customised for the commissioning patron.

Drawing inspiration from J-Class yachts and referenced as points of inspiration the Boat Tail sits on a rolling Rolls-Royce chassis and has that appeal of a luxury cruiser. The car measures 5.8 meters in length and is kitted out with bespoke materials that make this product stand as the epitome of luxury.