Delhi Master Plan 2041: Checking illegal colonies, creating infrastructure for pandemic

NEW DELHI: With an emphasis on healthy environment, rejuvenation of natural assets, affordable and safe living with efficient mobility systems, the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 presents a roadmap to transform the national capital into a ‘dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development’.

The plan also seeks restriction on further growth of unauthorised colonies and development in urban villages within two years of its notification.

It says that the agencies concerned and the landowners will ensure the protection of their lands within the land pooling areas and other vacant lands to prevent illegal settlements.

Besides regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, the document also stresses on promotion of rental, small format and affordable housing particularly close to mass transit.

On Wednesday, the DDA issued a notice inviting suggestions and objections from the public on the master plan, which was drafted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs drafted the MPD 2041, which is a blueprint for the city’s urban development for the next 20 years.

“After a public hearing on feedback from people, the MPD 2041 will be sent to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, which will notify it later,” said an DDA official.

In view of the Covid pandemic, measures focusing on creation of self-contained and mixed-use areas with decentralized infrastructure have also been incorporated in the plan.

To reduce the vulnerability to pandemics, mixed use development and vertical mixing of compatible uses within plots will be promoted to facilitate availability of all services, work centres and homes within close vicinity of each other.

Common community spaces will be promoted to be utilised for providing refuge spots, common kitchens and quarantine spaces during emergencies.

Given the rising pollution level, a shift towards cleaner economies such as IT/ITeS, entrepreneurial activities, realty markets, communication, tertiary healthcare and higher education is also envisaged in the plan.

WORLD CLASS CITY

DDA plans to ‘Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi’ and targets completion in 2041 through various projects. The six main objectives:

Prioritizing Environmental Sustainability

Rejuvenation of natural assets, reducing pollution, supporting green economies like urban farming & creating a diverse portfolio of natural & planned open spaces.

Facilitating Economic Development

Facilitate a unique economic role for Delhi while ensuring symbiotic linkages with NCR, improve overall investment climate & support a variety of work and workplace.

Enhancing Heritage, Culture and Public Life

Protect and enhance heritage & cultural fabric, build strong economic linkages & create opportunities for cultural experience.

Improving Housing and Social Infrastructure

Meet a variety of housing demands across income groups, promote regeneration of older built fabric, fulfil demands for social infras in dense areas and foster walks.

Moving Towards Low-Carbon Mobility

To encourage modal shift in favour of public and shared transport, bring homes & jobs closer to mass transit, reduce vehicular congestion and provide efficient mobility.

Developing Resilient Physical Infrastructure

Promote sustainable approach towards use of resources like water and energy, facilitate uninterrupted services so that the city is ready for digital infrastructure and resilience to disasters.