Delhi Master Plan: Aim to cut city’s potable water demand to 50 gallons per capita by 2041

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The draft MPD 2041 aims to reduce demand of potable water for domestic use rationally and progressively to 50 gallons per capita daily from the present 60 GPCD.

“Delhi is a water scarce city and yet, the resource gets wasted due to systemic losses, lack of a conservation and reuse strategy. Due to the limited availability of raw water to Delhi, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) targets of demand of potable water for domestic use needs to be rationalized and progressively reduced to 50 GPCD (225 LPCD) and supplemented by using non-potable recycled water of desired quality standard for non-potable purposes,” it said.

“Potable water demand for the projected population of 29.1Million @ 50 GPCD works out to be 1455 MGD,” it added.

As per the proposed draft, the water demand for industrial and horticulture/gardening/agriculture purposes is to be fulfilled from recycled waste water of desired quality standards.

The plan has suggested several management strategies to reduce the demand for fresh water in the city, including “treating waste water for non-potable uses”, “water supply rationalisation” and “low water consumption plumbing fixtures”.

“Water supply in new developments under the various policies of this Plan will be controlled to minimise additional stress on water resources... 100 per cent treatment and maximum re-use of wastewater shall be encouraged in existing developments and mandatory,” it suggested.

“The plan advocates an integrated urban water management approach and provides inter-connected strategies in the three major water-related infrastructure sectors, namely water supply, sewerage and drainage,” it stated.

In order to optimise bulk reuse of waste water, the plan asks the DJB and other agencies to ensure treatment of all waste water generated in the city as only treated waste water shall be permitted to be discharged into drains or water bodies.

More facilities for informal sector

The informal sector is the largest employer in the city engaging around 70 per cent of Delhi’s workforce. The draft policy of the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 cited the urgent need of to improve the quality of workplaces and opportunities at the sector.

According to the draft plan, vending zones for informal sector units will be provided by various plots/layouts.

The provision of such units will be ensured at the time of sanction of building/layout plans.

Wherever feasible, clustering of informal activities will be promoted and facilitated through appropriate infrastructure.