Draft Master Plan focuses on affordable, rental housing in national capital

Published: 10th June 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Promoting affordable rental housing, residential areas close to mass transit facilities and small format housing will be some of the key focus areas of housing development in the city, according to the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041. 

The plan also focuses on developing residential spaces close to work and education centres. The MPD lays out a strategy to tackle the uneven growth that the city is facing mainly in the housing spaces.

As per the Socio-Economic Survey of Delhi, 2018-19, 85 per cent of its population requires affordable housing. 

The MPD 2041 recognises the need to address the housing needs of students, single working men and women, migrants through affordable, rental housing, hostels, studio apartments.

The MPD says Delhi should improve the existing stock of housing and create a new inventory through the regeneration of existing areas.

Another step that the plan suggests is a large scale development of sectors in the greenfield areas of the city, using the model of land pooling as these areas have the potential of developing lakhs of dwelling units in the future.

To provide housing for the urban poor, the master plan highlights that how urban villages have emerged as islands of unplanned growth in the city, and have similar problems as unauthorised colonies.

34.5 lakh dwelling units needed by 2041

28.4% households in rental accommodation

10.8% of population living in slums (Census 2011)

