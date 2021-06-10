STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘People happy getting jabs in poll booths’: Kejriwal lauds vaccination drive in Delhi

CM Kejriwal visits vax centre, says e-rickshaws ready for beneficiaries; door-to-door awareness campaign planned

Published: 10th June 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kejriwal and Dy CM Sisodia visit a centre started under Delhi government’s ‘vaccination at polling booth’ campaign in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited a vaccination centre here, a day after his government launched ‘Jahan vote, vahan vaccine’ campaign in the national capital.

“Visited a centre under the ‘Jahan vote, vahan vaccine’ today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The chief minister claimed his government received a “thunderous response” to the campaign and informed that e-rickshaw have been arranged for transporting beneficiaries from their home to vaccination centres.

“I have talked to some people and they are very happy. The arrangements for e-rickshaws for their transportation have also been made,” said the chief minister.

Kejriwal said that after the recent decision of the Centre to procure vaccines and distribute them to states, he hoped the entire Indian population could be vaccinated in the next few months if the doses are made available in adequate number. 

The CM also lauded the Supreme Court for “building pressure” on the Centre by asking why the people between 18-44 years were being charged, while it was free for the other and why private hospitals were allowed to charge such exorbitant costs for vaccination.

Drawing parallel to Booth Level Officers giving voting slips door-to-door ahead of elections, Kejriwal said the government is now giving slips of scheduled slots to people for vaccination.

He emphasised that if people do not come to the vaccination centre and get their jab even after getting the slot, the officials will go again to their houses and clear the doubts. 

“Multiple rumours rapidly spread and create vaccine hesitancy. It is the responsibility of all of us to dispel them. Within the next four weeks, the entire population of 45 plus will be vaccinated with the first dose all over Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp