‘People happy getting jabs in poll booths’: Kejriwal lauds vaccination drive in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited a vaccination centre here, a day after his government launched ‘Jahan vote, vahan vaccine’ campaign in the national capital.

“Visited a centre under the ‘Jahan vote, vahan vaccine’ today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The chief minister claimed his government received a “thunderous response” to the campaign and informed that e-rickshaw have been arranged for transporting beneficiaries from their home to vaccination centres.

“I have talked to some people and they are very happy. The arrangements for e-rickshaws for their transportation have also been made,” said the chief minister.

Kejriwal said that after the recent decision of the Centre to procure vaccines and distribute them to states, he hoped the entire Indian population could be vaccinated in the next few months if the doses are made available in adequate number.

The CM also lauded the Supreme Court for “building pressure” on the Centre by asking why the people between 18-44 years were being charged, while it was free for the other and why private hospitals were allowed to charge such exorbitant costs for vaccination.

Drawing parallel to Booth Level Officers giving voting slips door-to-door ahead of elections, Kejriwal said the government is now giving slips of scheduled slots to people for vaccination.

He emphasised that if people do not come to the vaccination centre and get their jab even after getting the slot, the officials will go again to their houses and clear the doubts.

“Multiple rumours rapidly spread and create vaccine hesitancy. It is the responsibility of all of us to dispel them. Within the next four weeks, the entire population of 45 plus will be vaccinated with the first dose all over Delhi,” said Kejriwal.