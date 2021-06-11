STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 per cent of Delhi's 18 years plus population given at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Atishi

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, Atishi said 81,156 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday -- 50,196 first dose and 30,960 second jabs.

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thirty per cent of Delhi's 18 years plus population have been given at least one dose of Covid vaccine, AAP leader Atishi claimed on Friday.

A total of 59,11,810 vaccines have been administered in the city so far, out of which 45,17,647 got their first dose and 13,94,000 have been fully vaccinated," she said.

"Today Delhi has vaccinated 30 per cent of its total 18 years plus population. By doing this, the people have not only protected themselves from coronavirus but have also helped in controlling the spread of the virus in the city," she said.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, Atishi said 81,156 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday -- 50,196 first dose and 30,960 second jabs.

"The increase in the number of vaccines administered on Thursday is due to the availability of vaccines for the 18 years plus category, which was out of stock for the past two weeks.

"Presently, there are 263 vaccination centres at 100 locations in Delhi administering vaccines to the 18-44 years age group. The drive will pick up more speed in the coming days," she explained.

For the 45 years plus category, Atishi said there were 5,25,000 vaccines available, out of which 5,00,000 are Covishield and 15,000 are Covaxin doses, being used specifically for those who need the second dose.

"While Covaxin stock will last for less than one day, the Covishield doses for the 45 plus category is good enough to last for another 25 days. We expect to receive Covaxin stock at the earliest from the Centre," she added.

For the 18-44 years category, there were 1,40,000 vaccines available, out of which 1 lakh are Covishield and 41,000 Covaxin doses (used for second dose only). "The present stock of Covishield and Covaxin would last for four and three days, respectively," she said.

