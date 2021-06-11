STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Despite charge-sheeted without arrest, lack of legal awareness ‘sends’ woman to two months in jail

Ragini, a resident of Narela in Outer Delhi is uneducated and works as a daily wager. Due to lack of sound legal advice, she had to spend two months in jail despite being charge-sheeted without arrest

Published: 11th June 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time when thousands of prisoners have been released on parole because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, a 23-year-old woman and her one and half year old daughter had to spent two months in Tihar due to lack of knowledge, legal support and awareness.

Ragini, a resident of Narela in Outer Delhi is uneducated and works as a daily wager. Due to lack of sound legal advice, she had to spend two months in jail despite being charge-sheeted without arrest.

She was finally granted bail after her new advocate approached the Delhi High Court.   

According to her advocate Pradeep Khatri, “On June 14th last year, a 14-year-old girl went missing from Narela area. During the investigation, the police found that she had eloped to Punjab with one Brajesh. The police filed a POSCO case and arrested the accused." 

“The victim and Ragini are neighbours while the accused was Ragini’s relative. During the investigation, Ragini was implicated in the case by the girl’s family in collusion with the local police. She was charge-sheeted without arrest. However, due to unavoidable reasons and lack of cooperation from her previous counsel, Ragini was taken into custody. On February 23rd, she was directed to move for a regular bail by next hearing on March 22 by the Rohini Court,” Khatri added. 

“However, Ragini did not have any legal knowledge or support. She did not move for bail despite directions from the court and was not informed by her counsel about the bail. She was arrested from the court itself on March 23,” said the advocate. 

Ragini’s daughter is still breastfeeding. So, she had to spend two months time in jail with her daughter.

“Due to lack of legal knowledge as well as support and advice from my previous lawyer, I had to spend two months in jail with my child. It was harrowing and I never want to experience go through this again,” Ragini said.

Her husband approached advocate Khatri for help.

“I took this as a Pro Bono case and moved to the high court. Ragini was released on bail on May 28.” 

“Due to lack of legal awareness and proper guidance from their counsel many innocent people  go behind the bars. We need to generate awareness about Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) which provides free legal aid to people among the public,” Khatri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Tihar Jail
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp