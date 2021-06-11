STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi unlock: Over 1,300 people fined on a day for flouting COVID norms

1,349 challans were issued in the city on June 9, of which 1,167 were for not wearing face masks, 180 for not maintaining social distance and two were against large public gatherings.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Delhi Police stop commuters during weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than 1,300 people were slapped with fines in the city on Wednesday for violation of Covid-19 guidelines, police said on Thursday.

According to data shared by the city police, 1,349 challans were issued in the city on June 9, of which 1,167 were for not wearing face masks, 180 for not maintaining social distance and two were against large public gatherings.

“The process of unlocking has been started and we urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Use a face mask while coming out of the house, maintain social distancing and regularly sanitise their hands. People should not come out of their homes unnecessarily,” Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal said. 

A total of 1,538 people were fined in the city on Tuesday; 1,279 for not wearing face masks and 259 for violating distancing norms, the police said.

As many as 1,27,083 challans were issued by the police from April 19 to June 9, the data showed.

While 1,06,886 people were fined for not wearing face masks, 18,473 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,531 for large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco, etc., it stated.

