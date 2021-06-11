STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Draft Master Plan of Delhi fails to impress experts, urban planners

A former engineer of Delhi Development Authority said that framework for heritage conservation has been diluted to ‘accommodate’ ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi summer

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The draft of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 has drawn scathing reviews from some experts and urban planners. Terming the document a ‘wishlist’, they said that the proposed master plan, which majorly includes ‘copy and paste content’ from the previous MPDs, reflects ‘cosmetic approach’ and has several contradictory provisions.

A former engineer of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), who was privy to formulation of previous MPDs, said that framework for heritage conservation has been diluted to ‘accommodate’ ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project, facing criticism from several quarters.  

Old provisions and concepts have been repackaged basically, he added.

“The draft MPD suggests no radical changes and is almost a carbon copy of previous MPDs; 90 per cent content has been taken from the previous plan and 10 per cent is new, which also raises several questions. It contains some glaring inconsistencies like population projection for next 10-20 years. With such data, how can we determine water and power requirements for the city,” said the retired senior DDA official.

The draft MPD 2041—a set of guiding principles for planned growth of the city prepared by the DDA—was put in public domain on Wednesday to seek suggestions and objections from the public. The responsibility to formulate the plan was given to National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). 

Another former DDA official said that ‘environmental sustainability’ is prominently mentioned in the draft plan but the document fails to suggest concrete measures to mitigate the biggest problem in the capital— air pollution.

“The authority has divided Yamuna river floodplain (zone O) into—river zone (active floodplain) and riverfront (regulated). What does this mean? The plan prepared by NIUA does not possess practical knowledge and experience. No industry is needed in Delhi but they are necessarily dragging them in the city. Several changes like green development policy are being added because of pressure from politicians and real estate lobby,” he said.  

Referring to a chapter pertaining to transport and mobility, he added that the draft of the plan talks about zero private vehicles by 2041.

However, in the last 20 years, public transit has reduced to 40 per cent from 60-65 per cent. 

A senior government official, associated with a significant redevelopment in the city, pointed out ‘issues’ with regard to regularisation of unauthorised settlements.

“The Master Plan of Delhi says the width of road in unauthorised colonies should be 7.5 metres. Is it practical? A lot of cases will be disqualified just because of this. They are giving only 200 floor area ratio (FAR) there, which is not feasible. At least, it should have been 300-400. Provisions are self-contradictory,”  

He further flagged absence of timeline and actionable points.

“Majority of points in the draft MPD are recommendatory in nature; a kind of wishlist. No timeline has been given. Who will do what? It also hasn’t been clarified. The plan should come with a doable timeline and practical solutions,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority Master Plan of Delhi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp