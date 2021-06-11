INTERVIEW | Dr Manjit Kanwar's updated guide on Covid by 80 healthcare workers

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

In a first, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has released A Comprehensive Textbook to COVID-19, written and edited by Dr Manjit S Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

The book was released virtually on June 10. Along with Dr Kanwar, 79 other senior healthcare professionals from varied specialties, who have either been on the frontline or have had a role in active Covid care, have contributed to the book.

Dr Kanwar provides an insight into the book.

Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to put together this book?

Healthcare organisations and workers have evolved rapidly since the pandemic began to ensure that best practices are adopted to save lives.

And, with rapid developments and new guidelines every month on the modalities and management of the pandemic, we thought it was essential to put together a guide that could give an indepth understanding of the disease and everything associated with its pre and post management, side-effects, long-term health problems and vaccination.

We formed a Covid Response Group last year and met thrice a week to discuss how to move forward.

Since Covid is one of the most unprecedented crises humanity has faced in the last 100 years, we all were taken by a shock.

It left the whole world in a state of panic, especially healthcare workers who had to fight it from the front lines with no clear understanding of the disease or its treatment in the early days.

So, two of my colleagues suggested I write this book, but since it is a massive work, and also because treatment involves all specialities, others were roped in.

Tell us a little more about the book.

It has 56 chapters about the nature of virus (as seen till now), and its detailed impact on various body organs.

It elaborates the line of treatment for immune-compromised patients with varied co-morbidities and underlying diseases along with related health issues, as also vaccination.

It talks about the challenges the medical fraternity faced. This was a battle for them where they could be the casualty (and there were).

Some chapters talk about the administrative challenges, rehabilitation, long Covid and the role of artificial intelligence.

We have also talked about our experiences in a tertiary care hospital the 79 contributors are warriors who were directly or indirectly involved with the care of thousands of patients in the ICUs, floors, HDUs, dedicated Covid-19 OPDs and video consultations, across India and other countries.

The book also contains statistical insights, scientific data and new reports gathered from WHO and advisories issued by national health services of most-affected countries across the globe.

How many months did it take you to write it?

Roughly 10 months, we began in July 2020. We have incorporated literature till March 2021 in it.

But, since everything is evolving the virus (mutating), medicines, vaccines, knowledge about how the new variants are affecting the body, we will have regular updates in the soft version of the book.

So is it aimed only at healthcare warriors?

No, not them alone. It is also for resident doctors, and medical students.

It is a reference book for internists, critical care specialists, and related medical and surgical specialties. It also is a ready reckoner for patients and their families where they can get detailed and reliable information.

It is written in simple English without scientific jargon, so everyone can understand it.

