Postgraduate doctors move Delhi High Court over ‘exam amid Covid’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Postgraduate doctors have urged the Delhi High Court to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test scheduled for June 18 due to the Covid-19 situation.

Association of MD Physicians, which also has as members some foreign medical graduates who have completed their primary medical courses in institutions abroad, said there are a limited number of cities being notified as centres for the FMGE screening test and a large number of candidates will be forced to travel without having received even one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The plea was opposed by the counsel for National Board of Examination and National Medical Commission on the ground that it was only a qualifying exam which can be taken by petitioners even in December, if not in June and the test should not be postponed.