Students broke into library, assaulted security staff: JNU officials in FIR to Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of students of JNU for allegedly breaking into the BR Ambedkar Central Library, vandalising university property and manhandling security staff.

According to the police, a group of 30-40 students on Tuesday gathered outside the central library which is closed since April due to the pandemic.

The students first staged a protest in front of the library demanding it to be reopened. When the security staff refused, the students broke the window glasses and occupied the space.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) demanded that the administration must reopen the library and restart library services at the earliest.

It also said the varsity administration must withdraw the FIR, and focus on actual issues that are faced by the JNU community.

“We also extend our solidarity with the students named in the FIR and demand that the JNU administration and the Delhi Police must immediately withdraw the false complaint. The university administration should focus on solving the numerous issues plaguing the students instead of hounding them for demanding a place to study,” the union said.

According to the FIR, security guards called Quick Response Team to stop the protest and remove the students from the library. Police said despite their intervention the students did not vacate the space and continued their protest.

The Registrar of JNU also issued a notice asking the students to vacate the library premises.