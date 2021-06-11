STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Students broke into library, assaulted security staff: JNU officials in FIR to Delhi Police

The students first staged a protest in front of the library demanding it to be reopened. When the security staff refused, the students broke the window glasses and occupied the space. 

Published: 11th June 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of students of JNU for allegedly breaking into the BR Ambedkar Central Library, vandalising university property and manhandling security staff. 

According to the police, a group of 30-40 students on Tuesday gathered outside the central library which is closed since April due to the pandemic.

The students first staged a protest in front of the library demanding it to be reopened. When the security staff refused, the students broke the window glasses and occupied the space. 

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) demanded that the administration must reopen the library and restart library services at the earliest.

It also said the varsity administration must withdraw the FIR, and focus on actual issues that are faced by the JNU community.

“We also extend our solidarity with the students named in the FIR and demand that the JNU administration and the Delhi Police must immediately withdraw the false complaint. The university administration should focus on solving the numerous issues plaguing the students instead of hounding them for demanding a place to study,” the union said.

According to the FIR, security guards called Quick Response Team to stop the protest and remove the students from the library. Police said despite their intervention the students did not vacate the space and continued their protest.

The Registrar of JNU also issued a notice asking the students to vacate the library premises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Ambedkar Central Library Delhi Police JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp