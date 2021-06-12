Consider class 10, 11 marks in 12th results: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to the Union Education Minister suggesting that the result for class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks in class 10, 11 and preboard exams.

The Centre had on June 1 cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The Board had set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to decide the criteria within 10 days. “Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. Remaining 30 can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in the letter.

“The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks,” he added. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be periodic test/unit test (10), half-yearly exam (30) and pre-board exams (40). The CBSE has already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.