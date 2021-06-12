STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Consider class 10, 11 marks in 12th results: Manish Sisodia

The Board had set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to decide the criteria within 10 days.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to the Union Education Minister suggesting that the result for class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks in class 10, 11 and preboard exams.

The Centre had on June 1 cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The Board had set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to decide the criteria within 10 days. “Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. Remaining 30 can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in the letter.

“The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks,” he added. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be periodic test/unit test (10), half-yearly exam (30) and pre-board exams (40). The CBSE has already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp