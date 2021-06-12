Delhi adds 238 cases, lowest single-day count in 3 months; 24 more succumb

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recording the lowest single- day cases in nearly three months, the national capital added 238 Covid infections to the tally on Friday. As many as 24 deaths were reported on the day, according to data from the health department. The new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 here to 24,772. Meanwhile, the positivity rate has dipped to 0.31 per cent.

A total of 77,112 tests, including 56,000 RT-PCR tests and 21,112 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday. The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,30,671. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases decreased to 3,922 on Friday from 4,212 a day before, as per the health bulletin. The number of people under home isolation dipped to 1,238 from 1,369 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 8,032 from 9,547 a day before.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths. On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data. The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below one per cent now.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said that the coronavirus situation was “quite under control”. “Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving,” he had said.