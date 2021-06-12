STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi gets new speed limits

Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed levels for all vehicles plying on city roads.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:19 AM

Delhi Traffic Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Traffic Police has revised the maximum speed limit for different categories of motor vehicles plying on city roads keeping in mind the safety of the commuters. “Unregulated plying of motor vehicles on a high speed on the roads of NCT of Delhi is endangering the life of motorists as well as other roads of users/ commuters.

It is necessary to regulate the speed of motor vehicles on the roads of the national capital for the safety of the motorists as well as the other road users,” read the gazette notification undersigned by Satyawan Gautam, DCP, traffic (Modernisation), Delhi Police. The new order will come into force with immediate effect, said the police. Delhi Police have fixed the maximum speed limits of 50-70 kmph on most roads, highways and flyovers for M1 vehicles i.e, jeep, cars, taxis and other appbased cabs.

The maximum limit for these type of vehicles on all minor roads inside all Residential Areas/Commercial Markets and service roads/ service lanes are fixed at 30 km per hour. Also, now the maximum speed limit for cabs, taxis and commercial vehicle is revised and fixed at par with the private vehicles, said officials. For two-wheelers and vehicles in the M2 and M3 categories, the speed limit has been fixed at 50-60 kmph on most roads, highways and flyovers and 30 km per hour on all minor roads.

Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two wheelers on national highways was 70 kmph. Sewa Ram, senior scientist at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), who was also part of the committee formed to review the speed limits said, “The main objective of this revised speed limit was to bring uniformity. The speed should be as per the hierarchy of the roads, there should be continuity of the speed profile with no blocking.

Earlier, for example in Barapullah entrance the speed limit was 30 kmph and then 50 kmph and then 60 kmph. Such sudden change due to the built-up area tends to cause accidents. So, it was necessary to bring uniformity for all the vehicles.” Ram added, that earlier the speed limit of two-wheelers was 70kmph as well as there was no signage for these vehicles.

But, now there will also surveillance cameras, speed cameras along speed signages, so the commuter follows the rule or otherwise he/she will be prosecuted. Besides, the experts and panellists have also suggested the traffic police to develop a web portal and link the speed limits with google map, so the drivers and vehicle users get the indications about the speed limits.

