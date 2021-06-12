STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give priority to pregnant women in Covid vaccination drive: Plea in Delhi high court

A pregnant woman on Friday moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to include pregnant women in Covid vaccination drive on priority basis.

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A pregnant woman on Friday moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to include pregnant women in Covid vaccination drive on priority basis. The high court was informed by the Centre’s counsel that the government is seized of the issue and will take a decision on the same.

Noting the statement made by the Centre’s counsel, Justice Amit Bansal said no further orders are required and disposed of the petition. Advocate Vasudha Zutshi, representing the petitioner, said the petitioner is in advanced stage of pregnancy and desires to get vaccinated on priority basis.

She sought direction to the government to issue a fresh notification to include pregnant women in the vaccination drive on priority basis. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has issued a notification on May 28 in which various recommendations were made including that all pregnant women visiting antenatal care may be informed about the risks and benefits associated wi th the Covid-19 vaccines available in the country.

Based on the information provided a pregnant woman may be offered the available Covid-19 vaccine at the nearest centre and the vaccine can be given anytime during the pregnancy, the NTAGI recommendations said, adding that all lactating women are eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines any time after delivery. 

