Three from same family, 93-year-old neighbour killed by speeding truck in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tragic accident, three members of the same family including a five-year-old boy were killed by a speeding dumper truck on early Friday morning while another two and half-year-old child is fighting for his life at the Safdurjung Hospital. A 93-year-old man who also with the family on a morning walk in Nazafgarh area was mowed down by the speeding vehicle.

The truck driver, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded. According to police, the accident took place at around 5 am on Friday morning. After a morning walk, the family and their neighbour were walking towards their car, parked outside their house, when the speeding dumper hit them and went on to ram into five other cars parked at the spot.

The deceased include a couple identified as Ashok, 30, his wife Kiran, 27, Ishant, 5, and their neighbour Jawahar Singh, 93. All were resident of Thana Road in the Nazafgarh area. DCP SK Meena, Dwarka district said, “The police received a fatal accident call at 5.19 am at PS Nazafgarh.

At the spot, three persons were found dead. The 93-year-old Jawahar Singh and 2.5-year-old Dev were taken to a nearby hospital but the elderly died during treatment.” “Dev was later shifted to the Safdurjung Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The accident was caused by a dumper driven in a rash and negligent manner.”