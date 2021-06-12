STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three from same family, 93-year-old neighbour killed by speeding truck in Delhi

A 93-year-old man who also with the family on a morning walk in Nazafgarh area was mowed down by the speeding vehicle.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a tragic accident, three members of the same family including a five-year-old boy were killed by a speeding dumper truck on early Friday morning while another two and half-year-old child is fighting for his life at the Safdurjung Hospital. A 93-year-old man who also with the family on a morning walk in Nazafgarh area was mowed down by the speeding vehicle.

The truck driver, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded. According to police, the accident took place at around 5 am on Friday morning. After a morning walk, the family and their neighbour were walking towards their car, parked outside their house, when the speeding dumper hit them and went on to ram into five other cars parked at the spot.

The deceased include a couple identified as Ashok, 30, his wife Kiran, 27, Ishant, 5, and their neighbour Jawahar Singh, 93. All were resident of Thana Road in the Nazafgarh area. DCP SK Meena, Dwarka district said, “The police received a fatal accident call at 5.19 am at PS Nazafgarh.

At the spot, three persons were found dead. The 93-year-old Jawahar Singh and 2.5-year-old Dev were taken to a nearby hospital but the elderly died during treatment.” “Dev was later shifted to the Safdurjung Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The accident was caused by a dumper driven in a rash and negligent manner.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi road accidents Delhi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp