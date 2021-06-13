STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi logs 255 new cases, 23 more deaths

According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the Covid-related death toll in the city to 24,823.

Published: 13th June 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the health department said.

Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

