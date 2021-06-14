23 COVID fatalities reported in Delhi, lowest since April 7; 255 infections reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 255 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, even as the state government announced further relaxations, al lowing weekly markets to function partially from June 14.

The positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The national capital has recorded 14,31,139 Covid-19 cases and 24,823 fatalities due to the disease since it began ravaging countries last year. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

The city had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below one per cent now.

The government on Sunday announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per zone from June 14.

Positivity below 1%

The city has recorded 14,31,139 Covid-19 cases and 24,823 deaths since last year. The infection rate, which had reached 36% in April, has come down to below 1% now.