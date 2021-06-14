So many reservations: Delhi restaurateurs gear up to welcome post-Covid clientele

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

As Delhi begins to reopen, restaurateurs talk about how they are planning to welcome a post-Covid clientele.

DINESH ARORA, OWNER, UNPLUGGED COURTYARD

We have always been particular about customer experience but with this pandemic, customer experience has become our main Mantra for survival.

Customers are stepping out only for their trusted brands. It’s a situation where we can’t let down their trust.

Hence right from proper sanitising to making food with utmost care and hygiene, knowledgeable and sensitive staff who understand the crisis situation during Covid to a limited hot selling menu, we are making sure our customers get the best of everything.

AKSHAY ANAND, CO-OWNER, OPHELIA

I personally feel it will take some time for the industry to recover and for people to build confidence for sure, but as soon as the maximum of the population gets vaccinated, business would be back to normal.

The fastest path to recovery would be to firstly follow the safety guidelines, have all team members vaccinated, and be very careful with sanitation and hygiene as we have always been and secondly to continue offering the best services to our guests.

We have gone through another such unlock earlier so we somewhat understand how it is going to be.

We are already working on deep cleaning and cosmetic changes to be made to our outlets for something new and different for our guests.

Delhi has seen major improvement in terms of Covid cases in the past week and we feel that the city is ready to step out again (with utmost care and safety).

We expect that the response would slowly and gradually get better by the day.

SAURABH LUTHRA, OWNER, ROMEO LANE

As a responsible restaurateur, the current scenario demands social distancing norms and we are going to follow that strictly.

We are happy but yet we have to be very attentive and careful about social distancing norms, safety measures in place, sanitisation of restaurants, masks etc.

With all this, we are sure we have customers’ trust and loyalty and we guarantee them safe dining.

Also we want to promote vaccination drive at our restaurants. So anyone who shows us that they are vaccinated will be entitled to get discounts.

ZORAWAR KALRA, OWNER, MASSIVE RESTAURANTS

Over the weekend in Gurugram the response has been very good. Way better than expected. We expect a similar response in Delhi.

The biggest challenge for reopening the industry will be staffing as a lot of staff has gone back to their home towns and to get them back especially from the remote locations can get very challenging.

Once people are vaccinated the fear psychosis will end.

Right now the biggest challenge for the restaurant industry is no longer the virus itself but the fear that is put into people’s minds.

Consumer sentiment is the key and making people feel safe is the number one priority and that is the only and the fastest way for the restaurant industry to recover.

Vaccination and adherence to covid protocols at the restaurant as well as at the patron level is key.

We are working on getting the staff back and although we have very good logistics it’s a task at times. There is also going to be an element of revenge consumption.

People are raring to go out after the 8-week lockdown. We have gotten all of our staff vaccinated and the restaurants have been sanitised and fully prepped in anticipation of the relaxation of the lockdown.

Both restaurants and patrons will need to serve and consume responsibly to ensure that the situation continues to improve.

AMIT BAGGA, CO- OWNER, DARYAGANJ

We have started our deep cleaning in the restaurant area and also quality checks to restart. Our kitchen was already operational as we are delivering .

We expect things to pick up slowly which is fine and in any case we will follow all safety norms like we were doing before.

This second wave has really brought consumer sentiment down so recovery will be a little slower than earlier and so October is when we expect things to start getting back to normal.

VIKRANT BATRA, OWNER, CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS

We have always been following norms and will continue to do so.

We don’t want any more lockdowns or any more rise in cases hence we will make sure to leave no stone unturned to ensure safety of each one coming to the restaurant or our own staff as well.

Customers are conscious and we are overly conscious, and so moving with that same attitude will bring good days ahead.

We are opening with all safety measures in place, and we will continue to be alert and cautious till numbers settle down completely.