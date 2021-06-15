STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: 62-year-old woman vegetable vendor raped, brutally murdered by neighbour

According to the initial police probe, the accused slit the elderly woman’s throat and stabbed her as many as 25 times and ripped off her abdominal organs after raping, and escaped from the spot. 

Published: 15th June 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:55 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old woman vegetable vendor was raped and brutally murdered by a 30-year-old neighbour in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Sunday. 

The accused has been identified as Vipin Dedha. The police also recovered the knife used in the crime.

The woman was a native of Begusari in Bihar and living in east Delhi’s Dallupura village with her son and a 14-year-old grandson. The victim used to sell vegetables near her house. 

The police said on Sunday, while her son was out for work, she returned home from the market, leaving her grandson there to look after the vegetable stall, to prepare lunch.

According to the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area, the accused is seen entering the victim’s house at 1.10 pm and exiting after 20 minutes. His hands were covered with blood, said police sources.

When her son reached home around 2 pm, he found her mother lying in a pool of blood.  

The police reached the spot soon after they received the information. Within four-five hours, the accused was arrested by using technical inputs and human intelligence, the police said.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

“During the interrogation, Dedha said he was drunk when he had committed the crime, and slit the woman’s throat when she started screaming,” the sources added. 

