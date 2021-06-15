STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government begins special vaccination camp for students, professionals heading abroad

The centre, at Navyug School at Mandir Marg, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government has begun a special vaccination centre for students and working professionals scheduled to travel aboard.

“The decision was taken regarding vaccination of citizens –wanting to travel, including students who are planning to go abroad for their further studies or professionals who have secured a job in foreign countries. International sports players will now get some respite with this new vaccination initiative,” said an official. It is mandatory to carry all necessary documents and passport.

Beneficiaries, who reached the camp on the first day to take Covid vaccine shots, included multimedia professionals, consultants, students, and other professionals who are pursuing master degrees in foreign universities and institutions.  

“These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have attained jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events. We have opened this special centre for all these citizens who are leaving for abroad and need to be vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle,” said Sisodia. 

According to the officials, at present only Covishield is being administered at this centre.

Special provisions have been made for giving second doses early within 28-84 days after the first shot for students, professionals, and sportspersons, including accompanying staff, participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

This provision will be till August 31. 

