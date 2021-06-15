Delhi Police helps 1,000 youth get trained under YUVA Scheme in healthcare sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has launched a special training programme under its YUVA Scheme to train youth in primary healthcare services.

About 1000 youths have been trained across the city and several have secured placement in hospitals via this initiative.

Most of these trainees come from economically weaker section.

To impart trainings to them, the Delhi Police has collaborated with various reputed hospitals and companies engaged in healthcare with an aim to generate resources and talent to contribute to the healthcare sector.

The candidates were trained as general duty assistant, emergency medical technician, ambulance driver, domestic Covid health worker and home care assistant etc.

According to DCP Chenmoy Biswal, these trainees were provided with certificates to help them secure placements in future.

Delhi Police is also coordinating hospitals and companies to organise job fairs for them. So far, 966 trainees have enrolled and 123 have secured placements under this scheme in Delhi’s 15 police districts.