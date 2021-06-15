Doctors at Delhi government-run Ambedkar Hospital demand more security after attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital has requested heightened security in the facility after an alleged attack by a mob.

Around 100 people, having sharp objects like knives, had created ruckus inside the hospital over treatment of a patient on June 11 and again on June 12, alleged the Resident Doctors’ Association of the facility.

In a letter to the medical superintendent, the RDA claimed that the hospital had to witness a situation similar to what’s being seen in the rest of the country against the healthcare workers.

“The situation was scary as there were maybe around 100 people who rushed into the casualty and the CCU. They threatened doctors and healthcare workers with life-threatening consequences. Some were even seen with sharp objects such as knives. The mob started to gather in the afternoon and the relatives of the same patient created a ruckus later. Why was it allowed to grow? Where was the hospital security? And why did we not arrange for police protection? These are some of the questions that need to be focused on,” the RDA wrote.

A video was also shared on social media which showed that the police had to step in and intervene.

The healthcare workers said they are already risking lives and fighting against the coronavirus.

“If we have to fight with the angry mob also, then it becomes impossible to provide treatment to the needy. We are ready to save lives but not at the cost of our own. We demand heightened security in the hospital— a police chowki in the premises, stricter rules in casualty for patients’ attendants and punishment for the perpetrators of the incident,” it added.