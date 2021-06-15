STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glitter on the rainbow

With a range of colourful effects, glittery themes, and foot thumping music in the overall campaign, the platform works with unique transition videos.

Published: 15th June 2021

By Express News Service

Taking the lead from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, on individuality and inclusivity, video sharing platform, Lomotif, has announced its latest campaign #BeProud. Ongoing till June 30, it attempts to celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community while focusing on acceptance and love. Extending their support, for the entire month — the video sharing platform will don the rainbow pride flag on their logo!

Accordingly Paul Yang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Lomotif, “As a platform for users offering relevant and resonant content, we want to show solidarity towards the pride community, and in our small way make people aware of them. As an equalising platform that allows big influencers or budding creators enough opportunity for search, discovery, and recognition, we don’t believe in treating the rainbow people as a separate community. They are a part of us. We hope that the campaign will bring together everyone to celebrate love, acceptance and inclusivity.” 

With a range of colourful effects, glittery themes, and foot thumping music in the overall campaign, the platform works with unique transition videos. One can also remix their favourite influencers’ videos with your own clips sprinkled. Among the prizes, the top five remixes with the most likes will win a virtual meet and greet with some of your favourite influencers that includes Sushant Divgikr (@sushantdivgikr), Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla), Paras Tomar (@parastomar) and Deepti Sati (@deeptisati). Popular actor Sophie Choudry (@sophiechoudry).

Talking about the creative initiative, Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHEnur says, “We have all grown up learning that it’s our work, words and how we conduct ourselves that defines us as human beings. But when it comes to accepting the rainbow community, we forget everything we have learnt. To make things a little dramatic, let me say this loud again that we have the same blood and upbringing as anyone else. The fact that everyone, irrespective of their age and orientation can participate, is what makes this campaign special. The idea has always been to make people aware that we all are equal, and simple things like love, support and recognition make the pride community happy.”

