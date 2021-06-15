STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prepare plan for 100 per cent plastic waste recycling, processing: Delhi environment dept to municipalities

These decisions were taken at the first meeting of the Special Task Force on Plastic Waste Management Rules held on June 8, according to the minutes of the meeting.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Environment Department has asked all municipal bodies to immediately prepare a time-bound action plan to achieve 100 per cent segregation, recycling and processing of plastic waste.

The department has also asked the urban local bodies (ULBs) to develop a 'plastic waste monitoring dashboard' on their websites having information about daily generation, collection, segregation, recycling, processing and disposal to landfills by June 30.

Every ULB has been directed to constitute a 'Plastic Waste Task Force' headed by their commissioner, and a 'Plastic Waste Management Cell' to closely monitor compliance of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and single-use plastics.

At the 36th PRAGATI meeting on February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked state governments to constitute a special task force under chairmanship of their chief secretary for taking measures to eliminate single-use plastic in a mission mode.

The environment department asked the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) to conduct an awareness drive through prominent newspapers regarding registration of manufacturers, producers and recyclers to bring more producers into the registration net.

The DPCC has also been asked to conduct a special enforcement drive during September-October against unregistered plastic manufacturing and recycling units.

