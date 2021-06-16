STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government misleading on ‘one ration card’ scheme, Centre tells SC

In its affidavit before the apex court, the Centre said the AAP government has implemented one nation-one ration card plan only in circle 63 Seemapuri.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government has told the Supreme Court that Delhi government’s claim 
regarding the launch of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) plan is “misleading” as a large number of migrant workers are unable to take the benefit of subsidised National Food Security Act (NFSA) food grains in Delhi as there is no full implementation.

In its affidavit before the apex court, the Centre said the AAP government has implemented one nation-one ration card plan only in circle 63 Seemapuri.

“It is submitted that the claim of GNCTD regarding launch of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in NCT of Delhi is misleading, as they claim to have implemented it only in circle 63 Seemapuri. Only a handful of transactions conducted in single circle with about 42 ePoS machines cannot be considered as implementation of ONORC."

"Further, unless the national portability transactions are rolled out formally in all the Fair Price Shops of all Circles of NCT Delhi, in which more than 2,000 Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) machines have been supplied, it cannot be considered as implementation of ONORC,” the affidavit stated.

The Centre said that a very large number of inter-state migrants in  Delhi who do not have access to their NFSA food grains, being away from their own villages/hometowns, are not able to take the benefit of their quota of subsidised food grains as there is no full implementation of ONORC.

The onus of implementing the ONORC plan was on states, it said. It said that while most states were implementing the ONORC, four of them — Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal — have not yet integrated into the scheme and it would depend on their “technical readiness” to implement the portability of ration cards.

The Centre said that it has extended the scheme for food grains for all the beneficiaries, who are not covered under NFSA and to whom ration cards have been issued by the state Governments under their own scheme at the rate of 5 kg per person per month.

“The Union of India is committed to make sufficient food grains available to the states at highly subsidised prices, to tide over the difficulty of food security, however, the responsibility of distribution to the beneficiaries lies with the States,” the affidavit said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Nation One Ration Card Supreme Court AAP
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp