AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh says house attacked; two persons held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained two persons for allegedly defacing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s residence located in the high-security North Avenue area in the capital.

Singh claimed his residence was “attacked” by BJP supporters for highlighting the alleged corruption in the purchase of a piece of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust.

According to AAP sources, the nameplate of Singh’s house was blackened by two persons who also tried to forcibly enter the premises.

The sources said the “attackers” were soon apprehended by party workers present at the spot and then, handed over to the police for further action.

“If the BJP thinks I will be scared by such attacks, then they are mistaken. I have taken up the cause of the land scam done in the name of Lord Ram because this is a question of crores of Hindus. I will keep fighting, the BJP can keep trying to stifle my voice” said Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said: “My house has been attacked. Listen carefully BJP supporters, no matter how much hooliganism you indulge in, I will not allow the funds collected for constructing the Ram temple to be stolen even if I am killed.”

Reacting, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a tweet called it a “scripted drama”. Kapoor said, “Yesterday, he tried to malign Ram Mandir construction, today he claimed an attack on the house, everything is a scripted drama”.

In his letter to the police, Singh stated that while he was meeting a few party workers on his lawn at his house around 12 pm, four-five persons, barged into the premises and started shouting slogans against him. Then, they blackened the nameplate and tried to break it.

A case under Sector 188/34 of the IPC and Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 was registered.